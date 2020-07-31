RGGI Q2 emissions stay flat year-on-year despite COVID-19 pandemic

Published 18:45 on July 31, 2020 / Last updated at 18:45 on July 31, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Northeast US RGGI ETS saw minimal emission changes in the second quarter of 2020 compared to last year, despite much of the region issuing statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ orders that shuttered industrial sites, schools, and office buildings, according to data published Friday.