WCI compliance entities, speculators hold California carbon positions firm ahead of August auction

Published 22:33 on July 31, 2020 / Last updated at 22:33 on July 31, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities and speculators kept their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions largely unchanged on the secondary market as prices began to retrace ahead of the August WCI auction, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.