California LCFS notches record 459k credit deficit in Q1 2020

Published 22:37 on July 31, 2020 / Last updated at 22:37 on July 31, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California transportation sector entities posted a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit deficit of nearly 459,000 tonnes during the first quarter of 2020, with a more stringent GHG reduction target and lower biofuel volumes unable to overcome a drop in gasoline and diesel usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, state data showed Friday.