China’s Guangdong to hold CO2 allowance auction on Apr. 27

Published 10:10 on April 14, 2020 / Last updated at 10:10 on April 14, 2020 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments

China’s Guangdong province will hold the first of two planned auctions for the 2019 compliance year under its emissions trading scheme on Apr. 27, the local emissions exchange said Tuesday.