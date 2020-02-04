EU foresees UK link to its ETS, but Britain baulks at trade pact rule-taking

The EU is proposing to link its ETS to a separate British carbon market under a post-2020 trade deal, but the idea faces headwinds as Britain has rejected applying similar rules in its opening salvo of post-Brexit talks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.