Japan picks projects in seven countries for carbon funding

Published 09:44 on January 27, 2020 / Last updated at 09:44 on January 27, 2020

Japan’s environment ministry has picked 10 projects across seven countries for funding under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), expecting the investment to result in 14 million carbon credits by 2030.