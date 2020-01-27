US threatens retaliation against EU over carbon border measures -FT

Published 09:34 on January 27, 2020 / Last updated at 09:34 on January 27, 2020 / Americas, China, China's National ETS, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments

The US has said it would “react” with possible retaliatory measures against the EU if it opts to impose carbon border adjustments, the Financial Times reported, quoting US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.