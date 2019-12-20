NZ Market: NZUs skyrocket on price ceiling, cap news

Published 04:44 on December 20, 2019 / Last updated at 20:26 on December 20, 2019 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose a massive 15% on Friday as yesterday’s news on the future market emissions cap and plans to lift the Fixed Price Option from next year pushed prices to record highs.