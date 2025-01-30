UK will not use international carbon credits to meet new Paris emissions target, NDC confirms
Published 14:08 on January 30, 2025 / Last updated at 14:17 on January 30, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, UK ETS
The UK does not plan to count international carbon credits toward its goal of cutting emissions by 81% between now and 2035 — although the country is keeping its options open, the government confirmed Thursday in its latest national commitment to the Paris Agreement.
