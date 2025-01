UK will not use international carbon credits to meet new Paris emissions target, NDC confirms

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The UK does not plan to count international carbon credits toward its goal of cutting emissions by 81% between now and 2035 — although the country is keeping its options open, the government confirmed Thursday in its latest national commitment to the Paris Agreement.