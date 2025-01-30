Biodiversity > Nature risk company raises €3.8 mln in seed funding

Nature risk company raises €3.8 mln in seed funding

Published 14:22 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:22 on January 30, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

Nala Earth has raised €3.8 million in seed funding towards its goal of helping to integrate nature risk into corporate decision-making and spur ecosystem restoration, bringing the total amount raised to €5.5 mln.
