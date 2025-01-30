EMEA > POLL: Analysts retain bearish near-term outlook for UK Allowances on policy uncertainty, oversupply

POLL: Analysts retain bearish near-term outlook for UK Allowances on policy uncertainty, oversupply

Published 04:01 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:15 on January 30, 2025  / and /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Analysts have kept their bearish UK Allowance outlook for the year ahead due to the policy uncertainty and oversupply that continue to hang over the market, revising down forecasts for benchmark futures prices by around 5% compared to previous polling.
