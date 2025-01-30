Large areas of UK peatlands at threat of disappearing due to climate change -report
Published 05:01 on January 30, 2025 / Last updated at 11:39 on January 28, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Vast swathes of UK peatlands are likely to be unsuitable for peat accumulation in less than 40 years' time due to climate change, with the Flow Country, Dartmoor, and the Peak District particularly at risk, a new study has found.
