INTERVIEW: “Miraculous” Article 6 decision is final chance to get international carbon markets off the ground
Published 10:22 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 10:22 on January 27, 2025 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
In the wake of the monumental decision to finalise Article 6 rules at COP29, the world now cannot afford for the new UN crediting mechanism to fail, but seeing it through will not be easy, according to an international carbon markets veteran.
In the wake of the monumental decision to finalise Article 6 rules at COP29, the world now cannot afford for the new UN crediting mechanism to fail, but seeing it through will not be easy, according to an international carbon markets veteran.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.