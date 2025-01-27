INTERVIEW: “Miraculous” Article 6 decision is final chance to get international carbon markets off the ground

Published 10:22 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 10:22 on January 27, 2025 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

In the wake of the monumental decision to finalise Article 6 rules at COP29, the world now cannot afford for the new UN crediting mechanism to fail, but seeing it through will not be easy, according to an international carbon markets veteran.