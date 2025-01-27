Asia Pacific > Vietnam decree paves way for carbon market, pilot phase to begin in June

Published 10:58 on January 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:58 on January 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

The pilot phase of Vietnam's domestic carbon market will start in June after the government issued a decree greenlighting the scheme.
