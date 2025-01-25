CFTC: Investors reroute to V26 CCAs on ARB rulemaking hiccups, derisk across US carbon markets

January 25, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu, Joan Pinto, Hailey Clarke and Chris Ward

Financial entities moved focus to V26 California Carbon Allowances (CCA), while continuing to derisk across V25 CCAs, RGGI Allowances (RGA), Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS), and Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) holdings as credit prices in the secondary market weakened, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.