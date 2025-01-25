Americas > Canada’s CFR alternate compliance credit prices for 2024 face as much as 2.2% inflation

Credit prices used towards alternate compliance options in Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) programme for 2024 increased 2.2% compared to last year, according to a notice from the environment ministry on Friday.
