Africa > “There is still hope” for a renewables revolution, despite Trump -experts

“There is still hope” for a renewables revolution, despite Trump -experts

Published 19:38 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:38 on January 23, 2025  / and /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US

The goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade is still within reach, despite the US likely backtracking on its energy transition in the next four years, renewable energy leaders and governments said on Thursday.
The goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade is still within reach, despite the US likely backtracking on its energy transition in the next four years, renewable energy leaders and governments said on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.