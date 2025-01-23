“There is still hope” for a renewables revolution, despite Trump -experts

Published 19:38 on January 23, 2025 / Last updated at 19:38 on January 23, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi and Graham Gibson / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US

The goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade is still within reach, despite the US likely backtracking on its energy transition in the next four years, renewable energy leaders and governments said on Thursday.