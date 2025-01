Steel emissions remains challenging for South Korean car giant, report says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



South Korea’s car making giant Hyundai may start to lose out to peers with stronger emissions reduction plans as tariffs such as the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) come into effect, penalising automakers whose steel emissions remain high, a think tank said Thursday.