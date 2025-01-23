Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: Compliance scheme needed soon to deal with low liquidity in Malaysian market -exchange

BRIEFING: Compliance scheme needed soon to deal with low liquidity in Malaysian market -exchange

Published 14:39 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:39 on January 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The federal government of Malaysia must bring in compliance carbon market regulations as reliance on the voluntary market alone means it will take a long time to achieve the desired level of liquidity in the market, a representative from Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) said Thursday.
The federal government of Malaysia must bring in compliance carbon market regulations as reliance on the voluntary market alone means it will take a long time to achieve the desired level of liquidity in the market, a representative from Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) said Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.