US Republican states sue over Biden’s offshore drilling ban ahead of Trump reversal

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Attorneys General (AGs) from five Republican states were joined by two oil and gas groups in a challenge to the offshore drilling ban imposed by former US President Joe Biden’s office days before it was reversed by the administration of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.