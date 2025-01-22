Americas > US Republican states sue over Biden’s offshore drilling ban ahead of Trump reversal

US Republican states sue over Biden’s offshore drilling ban ahead of Trump reversal

Published 22:53 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:53 on January 22, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Attorneys General (AGs) from five Republican states were joined by two oil and gas groups in a challenge to the offshore drilling ban imposed by former US President Joe Biden’s office days before it was reversed by the administration of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.
Attorneys General (AGs) from five Republican states were joined by two oil and gas groups in a challenge to the offshore drilling ban imposed by former US President Joe Biden’s office days before it was reversed by the administration of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.