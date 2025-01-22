US Republican states sue over Biden’s offshore drilling ban ahead of Trump reversal
Published 22:53 on January 22, 2025 / Last updated at 22:53 on January 22, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
Attorneys General (AGs) from five Republican states were joined by two oil and gas groups in a challenge to the offshore drilling ban imposed by former US President Joe Biden’s office days before it was reversed by the administration of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.
