Pricing carbon internally is key for corporate climate leadership, says non-profit

Published 17:15 on January 21, 2025 / Last updated at 17:15 on January 21, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

Using an internal carbon price is one of the four key levers that companies must pull in order to be a climate leader, although only 41% of corporate frontrunners are doing so thus far, said a non-profit during the World Economic Forum in Davos.