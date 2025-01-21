Euro Markets: EUAs rally to extend winning streak, matching record after gas spikes on storage news
Published 17:13 on January 21, 2025 / Last updated at 17:40 on January 21, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices ended a volatile Tuesday slightly higher, matching the record of nine successive daily increases, after early weakness amid technical signals pointing to an overbought market was brushed aside following a jump in natural gas prices on updated German storage regulations, while UK Allowances steadied after bouncing back from Monday's record low.
European carbon prices ended a volatile Tuesday slightly higher, matching the record of nine successive daily increases, after early weakness amid technical signals pointing to an overbought market was brushed aside following a jump in natural gas prices on updated German storage regulations, while UK Allowances steadied after bouncing back from Monday's record low.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.