Euro Markets: EUAs post sixth daily gain in a row even as energy weakens, while UKAs near record low

Published 02:14 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:31 on January 17, 2025

European carbon allowances were modestly firmer at the end of trading on Thursday, after an attempt to breach Wednesday's one-year high was beaten back to leave prices in a relatively narrow channel, while UKAs extended their fall to the least in one year, leaving the market close to its record low.
European carbon allowances were modestly firmer at the end of trading on Thursday, after an attempt to breach Wednesday's one-year high was beaten back to leave prices in a relatively narrow channel, while UKAs extended their fall to the least in one year, leaving the market close to its record low.


