Euro Markets: EUAs post sixth daily gain in a row even as energy weakens, while UKAs near record low

Published 02:14 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 04:31 on January 17, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances were modestly firmer at the end of trading on Thursday, after an attempt to breach Wednesday's one-year high was beaten back to leave prices in a relatively narrow channel, while UKAs extended their fall to the least in one year, leaving the market close to its record low.