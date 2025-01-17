Euro Markets: EUAs post sixth daily gain in a row even as energy weakens, while UKAs near record low
Published 02:14 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 04:31 on January 17, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances were modestly firmer at the end of trading on Thursday, after an attempt to breach Wednesday's one-year high was beaten back to leave prices in a relatively narrow channel, while UKAs extended their fall to the least in one year, leaving the market close to its record low.
European carbon allowances were modestly firmer at the end of trading on Thursday, after an attempt to breach Wednesday's one-year high was beaten back to leave prices in a relatively narrow channel, while UKAs extended their fall to the least in one year, leaving the market close to its record low.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.