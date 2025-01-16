EMEA > “Electrification first”: Ribera hints at EU’s new top priority on energy

Published 18:20 on January 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:20 on January 16, 2025  / /  EMEA

Europe’s short-term answer to high energy prices and declining competitiveness will reside in electrification, energy savings, and accelerating the buildout of renewables to meet the EU’s 2030 climate goals, said Teresa Ribera, the European Commission’s first executive vice-president, on Thursday.
