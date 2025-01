Nuclear resurgence locked and loaded as SMRs lead the way to a new finance era -IEA

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Nuclear energy is set to see a resurgence for a complex conflagration of drivers including decarbonisation plans coupled with the need for reliable baseload power, new electricity demand from the computing sector, nations’ interest in energy self-sufficiency, and a projected fall in costs for new types of nuclear energy like small modular reactors (SMRs), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).