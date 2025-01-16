Nuclear resurgence locked and loaded as SMRs lead the way to a new finance era -IEA
Published 08:05 on January 16, 2025 / Last updated at 08:36 on January 16, 2025 / Helen Clark / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Japan, South Korea, US
Nuclear energy is set to see a resurgence for a complex conflagration of drivers including decarbonisation plans coupled with the need for reliable baseload power, new electricity demand from the computing sector, nations’ interest in energy self-sufficiency, and a projected fall in costs for new types of nuclear energy like small modular reactors (SMRs), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Nuclear energy is set to see a resurgence for a complex conflagration of drivers including decarbonisation plans coupled with the need for reliable baseload power, new electricity demand from the computing sector, nations’ interest in energy self-sufficiency, and a projected fall in costs for new types of nuclear energy like small modular reactors (SMRs), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.