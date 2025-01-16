Indian firm sells credits to Google in “world’s biggest biochar deal”

Published 09:38 on January 16, 2025 / Last updated at 09:38 on January 16, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

An Indian biochar firm has agreed to sell 100,000 carbon dioxide removals (CDR) credits to technology giant Google, in what it dubbed the “world’s largest industrial biochar offtake agreement” in an announcement on Thursday.