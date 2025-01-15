Euro Markets: Benchmark EUAs surge to new one-year high as funds amass biggest long position since 2021

Published 17:27 on January 15, 2025 / Last updated at 19:00 on January 15, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Front-December European carbon prices rose to their highest in just over a year on Wednesday as an opening spike amid reports of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure was sustained by healthy buying, after Commitment of Traders data that showed investment funds now hold their largest total long position in EUAs in more than three years.