Ex-Polish minister proposes massive EU fund to sustain clean industries
Published 16:45 on January 15, 2025 / Last updated at 16:45 on January 15, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, US
The EU should create a new fund to stave off the existential threat of Chinese and American competition while moving closer to the bloc's climate neutrality objectives, according to former Polish Climate Minister Marcin Korolec.
The EU should create a new fund to stave off the existential threat of Chinese and American competition while moving closer to the bloc's climate neutrality objectives, according to former Polish Climate Minister Marcin Korolec.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.