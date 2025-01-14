Meeting EU’s new SAF mandate could halve aviation emissions by 2050 -EU agency

Published 18:07 on January 14, 2025 / Last updated at 18:07 on January 14, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS

Meeting the EU’s new mandate for sustainable aviation fuels could cut the bloc’s net CO2 emissions by nearly half in 2050 — although the sector will still have to rely on carbon offsets to reach net zero, an EU aviation agency said in a report on Tuesday.