Euro Markets: EUAs trim weekly loss amid sanctions-fuelled afternoon rally

Published 17:30 on January 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:45 on January 10, 2025

European carbon prices surged strongly on Friday afternoon, wiping out early declines and trimming the weekly loss to just 1.4%, as futures neared recent highs amid a surge in crude oil and most energy markets after news of fresh US sanctions on Russian energy sales.
