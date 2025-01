Euro Markets: EUAs trim weekly loss amid sanctions-fuelled afternoon rally

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices surged strongly on Friday afternoon, wiping out early declines and trimming the weekly loss to just 1.4%, as futures neared recent highs amid a surge in crude oil and most energy markets after news of fresh US sanctions on Russian energy sales.