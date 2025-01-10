Americas > Only 13% of high-impact firms made “robust” pledges on nature, Oxford study finds

Only 13% of high-impact firms made “robust” pledges on nature, Oxford study finds

Published 14:52 on January 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:45 on January 10, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Only 23 out of 180 firms from highly impacting sectors have so far reported sufficiently detailed and transparent commitments on nature to allow third-party verification of whether their targets have been met, a pre-print study released Friday found.
Only 23 out of 180 firms from highly impacting sectors have so far reported sufficiently detailed and transparent commitments on nature to allow third-party verification of whether their targets have been met, a pre-print study released Friday found.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.