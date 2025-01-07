Blue carbon sequestration potential overestimated by up to 18 times -report
Published 14:21 on January 7, 2025 / Last updated at 14:21 on January 7, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Blue carbon ecosystems (BCEs) such as mangroves, saltmarshes, and seagrass meadows sequester far less carbon than previously claimed, with rates exaggerated by three to 18 times depending on the ecosystem, according to research released this week.
