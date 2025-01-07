Americas > Blue carbon sequestration potential overestimated by up to 18 times -report

Blue carbon sequestration potential overestimated by up to 18 times -report

Published 14:21 on January 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:21 on January 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Blue carbon ecosystems (BCEs) such as mangroves, saltmarshes, and seagrass meadows sequester far less carbon than previously claimed, with rates exaggerated by three to 18 times depending on the ecosystem, according to research released this week.
Blue carbon ecosystems (BCEs) such as mangroves, saltmarshes, and seagrass meadows sequester far less carbon than previously claimed, with rates exaggerated by three to 18 times depending on the ecosystem, according to research released this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.