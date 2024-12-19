Japan to ramp up renewables, give place to CDR in energy and climate strategy
Published 13:22 on December 19, 2024 / Last updated at 13:22 on December 19, 2024 / Asia Pacific, Japan
Japan has released the draft version of its 7th Energy Basic Plan, proposing to ramp up the share of renewables in its energy mix while saying carbon dioxide removal (CDR) will be needed to offset emissions it can’t otherwise eliminate.
Japan has released the draft version of its 7th Energy Basic Plan, proposing to ramp up the share of renewables in its energy mix while saying carbon dioxide removal (CDR) will be needed to offset emissions it can’t otherwise eliminate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.