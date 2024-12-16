Euro Markets: Expiring Dec-24 contract posts 21% drop in 2024, as trading completes shift to new benchmark

Published 17:29 on December 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:46 on December 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Dec-2024 European carbon futures ended its run as the benchmark EUA contract 21% down from its level at the start of the year, with a 1.7% daily decline as weakening natural gas prices continued to weigh on carbon, while the front-December UKA ended its run down by 27% from Dec. 31, 2023.