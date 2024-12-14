CFTC: Traders continue to shift focus to 2025 for CCA, RGGI
Published 01:38 on December 14, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on December 14, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US
Traders close out V24 open interest (OI) in favour of V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings, while reducing Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) OI ahead of results from a stunning Q4 permit sale, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
