Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 21:15 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 21:15 on December 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Trade in EU carbon allowances was significantly calmer on Friday morning after four days of heavy and volatile activity, as traders began to shift their attention to the Dec-25 EUA futures contract, which takes over as the benchmark early next week, while prices were little changed despite modest gains in natural gas.
Trade in EU carbon allowances was significantly calmer on Friday morning after four days of heavy and volatile activity, as traders began to shift their attention to the Dec-25 EUA futures contract, which takes over as the benchmark early next week, while prices were little changed despite modest gains in natural gas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.