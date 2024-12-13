EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 21:15 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:15 on December 13, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Trade in EU carbon allowances was significantly calmer on Friday morning after four days of heavy and volatile activity, as traders began to shift their attention to the Dec-25 EUA futures contract, which takes over as the benchmark early next week, while prices were little changed despite modest gains in natural gas.
Trade in EU carbon allowances was significantly calmer on Friday morning after four days of heavy and volatile activity, as traders began to shift their attention to the Dec-25 EUA futures contract, which takes over as the benchmark early next week, while prices were little changed despite modest gains in natural gas.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.