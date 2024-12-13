Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 21:15 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 21:15 on December 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Trade in EU carbon allowances was significantly calmer on Friday morning after four days of heavy and volatile activity, as traders began to shift their attention to the Dec-25 EUA futures contract, which takes over as the benchmark early next week, while prices were little changed despite modest gains in natural gas.