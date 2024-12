New Zealand’s Fonterra to switch out coal for 9% emissions drop

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Dairy giant Fonterra has announced a new decarbonisation project to convert two coal-fired boilers to using low-carbon wood pellets at its South Island operations in South Canterbury, New Zealand expected to make a significant dent in its emissions.