INTERVIEW: Book-and-claim deals could drive early adoption of low-carbon cement

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Selling low-carbon cement through book-and-claim deals, which separate the emissions savings from the physical product that's delivered, can help to scale up clean technologies by addressing the problems of geographic constraints and cost premiums, according to a manager at a clean cement developer.