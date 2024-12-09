Americas > Colombian standard puts first biodiversity credit project out for consultation

Colombian standard puts first biodiversity credit project out for consultation

A Colombian environmental standard has opened a public consultation on the first conservation project registered under its biodiversity credit programme, planning to certify it next year.
