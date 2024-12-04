Brussels preparing ‘net’ climate goal for 2040, EU sources confirm
Published 09:49 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 09:49 on December 4, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission is preparing to unveil its 2040 climate target proposal towards the end of February, based on the assumption that it will be a “net” greenhouse gas reduction objective of 90% that also includes CO2 removals from soils and forestry, a senior EU source told Carbon Pulse.
