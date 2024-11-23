CFTC: CCA investors flock to V25 as prices spiral lower, RGGI traders quietly add net length

Published 00:56 on November 23, 2024 / Last updated at 00:56 on November 23, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

Financial entities continued to trim V24 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) exposure and build V25 length this week as futures prices spiralled lower into the Q4 WCI allowance sale after sentiment soured with news of regulatory delays, while traders added to RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length even as price action stalled, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).