COP29: US DOE deputy chief ‘confident’ rulemaking on certain IRA tax credits will finish before Trump

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Ongoing work to finalise outstanding rules for certain tax credits within the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will be completed before the end President Biden's term, a top US Department of Energy (DOE) official said this week, although work on final rules for other credits may be left in the hands of the new Trump administration.