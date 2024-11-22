Americas > COP29: US DOE deputy chief ‘confident’ rulemaking on certain IRA tax credits will finish before Trump

COP29: US DOE deputy chief ‘confident’ rulemaking on certain IRA tax credits will finish before Trump

Published 11:25 on November 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:25 on November 22, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Ongoing work to finalise outstanding rules for certain tax credits within the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will be completed before the end President Biden's term, a top US Department of Energy (DOE) official said this week, although work on final rules for other credits may be left in the hands of the new Trump administration.
