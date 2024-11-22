WCI Markets: CCA futures, options trade explodes to multi-year records around Q4 auction

Published 02:18 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 02:18 on November 22, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) futures and options activity on ICE ramped to record levels into the last quarterly permit sale of 2024 earlier this week, with sentiment recast lower after ARB delayed cap-and-trade updates to the new year, while lack of liquidity clouds hints of momentum in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA).