COP29: Business coalition calls for clear commitment to transition away from fossil fuels
Published 13:36 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 13:36 on November 21, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary
More than 260 companies have signed a letter outlining what is needed to expedite the shift away from fossil fuels, urging negotiators to tighten up texts at the COP29 global climate summit, underlining that policy clarity is crucial for private sector support.
