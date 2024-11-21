Americas > Leading project developers urge SBTi to listen to Global South and allow credits for Scope 3 mitigation

Leading project developers urge SBTi to listen to Global South and allow credits for Scope 3 mitigation

Published 13:44 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:44 on November 21, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Project developers are urging the SBTi to listen to the Global South and allow credits to be used for Scope 3 emission targets to strengthen the voluntary market.
Project developers are urging the SBTi to listen to the Global South and allow credits to be used for Scope 3 emission targets to strengthen the voluntary market.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.