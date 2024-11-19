COP29: Roundup for Day 9 – Nov. 19

Published 20:11 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 00:38 on November 20, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary

It is Day 9 at COP29 in Baku - Food Day. As we go deeper into week two, with a matter of days to conclude minister-level talks, a new text is expected on Article 6, and things are turning around on other work streams, including the ambiguous Mitigation Work Programme (MWP). The UK and Brazil have also been tasked with making sure we get over the line in Baku.