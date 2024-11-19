Americas > Zefiro plugs first gas well in Oklahoma, eyes expansion in US, Middle East

Zefiro plugs first gas well in Oklahoma, eyes expansion in US, Middle East

Published 23:06 on November 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:06 on November 19, 2024  /  Americas, EMEA, Middle East, US, Voluntary

Zefiro Methane Corp. announced on Monday that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin (P&G) has completed the company’s inaugural gas well remediation project in Oklahoma.
Zefiro Methane Corp. announced on Monday that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin (P&G) has completed the company’s inaugural gas well remediation project in Oklahoma.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.