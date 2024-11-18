Euro Markets: Firm auction triggers technical buying that takes EUAs to new 11-week high above key level
Published 17:41 on November 18, 2024 / Last updated at 19:40 on November 18, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EUAs rose to yet another 11-week high and breached a key level on Monday after a stronger than usual auction outcome appeared to trigger a wave of technical and speculative buying that moved the market as much as €2.00 higher, as gas prices were only modestly firmer amid forecasts for more wind, and prompt power rose as much as 7%.
