EMEA > Europe’s LNG imports 30% more polluting than EU estimates -report

Europe’s LNG imports 30% more polluting than EU estimates -report

Published 17:16 on November 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:16 on November 18, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping

Europe’s LNG imports generate a third more emissions than accounted for in the EU’s green shipping law, according to a new report released on Monday.
Europe’s LNG imports generate a third more emissions than accounted for in the EU’s green shipping law, according to a new report released on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.