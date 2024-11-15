Timberland management firm’s LATAM reforestation fund reaches $500 mln, as Petrobras steps up Amazon investment
Published 10:49 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:49 on November 15, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The timberland management division of a Sao Paulo-based investment bank has reached $500 million for its Latin American reforestation fund, while Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has pledged increased funding for ecological restoration in the Amazon in partnership with the country's development bank.
The timberland management division of a Sao Paulo-based investment bank has reached $500 million for its Latin American reforestation fund, while Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has pledged increased funding for ecological restoration in the Amazon in partnership with the country's development bank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.