Timberland management firm’s LATAM reforestation fund reaches $500 mln, as Petrobras steps up Amazon investment

The timberland management division of a Sao Paulo-based investment bank has reached $500 million for its Latin American reforestation fund, while Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has pledged increased funding for ecological restoration in the Amazon in partnership with the country's development bank.